Dec 23 (Reuters) - Frey SA :

* Issues 11.2 million euro ($13.65 million) bond in private placement

* Bond coupon 4.375 percent; bond reaches maturity on Aug. 7, 2019

* Bonds will be listed on Euronext Paris on same line as existing bonds Source text bit.ly/1xdUkWu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8207 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)