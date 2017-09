Jan 30 (Reuters) - Frey SA :

* Transfers from Euronext Paris compartment C to compartment B, effective as of Jan. 28

* Transfer due to market capitalization above 150 million euros ($169 million) in last 60 days of 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1zGzlNf Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8851 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)