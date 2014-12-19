FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RWE says still unclear whether DEA sale can be concluded in 2014
December 19, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

RWE says still unclear whether DEA sale can be concluded in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - RWE on Friday confirmed it was still unclear whether talks to sell its oil and gas unit DEA to Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman would be concluded this year, adding some third party approval was still outstanding.

“We are working to close the transaction quickly,” a spokeswoman said in emailed statements, responding to earlier market speculation that the deal might collapse.

RWE had warned in November that the deal’s closing, originally planned for 2014, might be delayed. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Harro ten Wolde)

