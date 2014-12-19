RWE says still unclear whether DEA sale can be concluded in 2014

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - RWE on Friday confirmed it was still unclear whether talks to sell its oil and gas unit DEA to Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman would be concluded this year, adding some third party approval was still outstanding.

“We are working to close the transaction quickly,” a spokeswoman said in emailed statements, responding to earlier market speculation that the deal might collapse.

RWE had warned in November that the deal’s closing, originally planned for 2014, might be delayed. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Harro ten Wolde)