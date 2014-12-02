Breakingviews: Market too cool on Aviva-Friends tie-up

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors are being too cool about Aviva’s agreed takeover of Friends Life . Given the history of value destruction in UK life insurance M&A, scepticism is warranted. Still, it’s hard to see this combination being worth less than the sum of the parts.

Aviva and Friends were jointly worth 20.8 billion pounds on Nov. 21, just before the deal came to light. In morning trade after the tie-up was confirmed on Dec. 2, that sum had fallen to 20.3 billion pounds, a drop of 2.3 percent, against a simultaneous 0.2 percent fall for the FTSE-100. True, Aviva shares will fall as merger arbitrageurs switch into Friends stock in anticipation of trading back for a gain if Aviva’s stock bounces on completion. But even discounting the technical oddities, the reaction looks oddly glum.

Cost savings worth 225 million pounds annually by the end of 2017 are promised. Aviva values these at 1.8 billion pounds. Back out 350 million pounds of integration costs and 220 million pounds of fees due to Friends’ private equity backers, and the combo would be worth almost 22 billion pounds if the touted benefits were fully priced in.

Aviva’s capitalised synergy number admittedly looks high. But, crucially, the explanation of how the savings are to be achieved is reassuring. About 170 million pounds will come from cutting duplicate central functions, scrapping parallel capex and bringing fund management contracts - notably with AXA Investment Managers - in house. There is limited IT integration, Aviva says. Those pledges are being made after UK takeover rules were tightened to hold bidders to account for such statements.

This is a far better deal for Friends than for Aviva. Friends was at a strategic impasse, its ability to lead M&A constrained by the contract to pay away 10 percent of any upside to its founder entrepreneurs. The deal price, 398.9 pence per share when first agreed, is roughly net asset value, and represents a punchy forward price-earnings ratio of 16.

Aviva investor returns hinge on whether Chief Executive Mark Wilson can deliver on synergies. Taking Friends’ three-month average value of 4.4 billion pounds, and haircutting the synergies 50 percent, the deal is value neutral. If Wilson can get anywhere near his target, it will start to be a good deal for his investors too.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Aviva agreed to buy Friends Life in an all-share deal valuing the rival UK insurer at 5.2 billion pounds, based on the bidder’s closing market value on Dec. 1.

- The financial terms are consistent with the acquisition proposal announced by Aviva and Friends on Nov. 21 in response to media speculation about a tie-up. Friends investors will receive 0.74 new Aviva shares for each Friends share they hold.

- Aviva said the combination would deliver annual cost savings of 225 million pounds before tax by the end of 2017, to which the group ascribed a present value of 1.8 billion pounds. The deal would also add 600 million pounds to Aviva’s cashflow.

- Shares in Aviva were trading at 511 pence at 1100 GMT, up 2.3 percent, while Friends stock was trading at 383 pence, up 4.6 percent.

- Aviva and Friends shares closed at 539 pence and 347.7 pence respectively on Nov. 21.

- Mark Wilson, CEO of Aviva, said: “This acquisition... is one of those rare transactions where the two organisations fit with surgical precision.”

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)