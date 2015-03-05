FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Friends Life posts 38 pct rise in pretax profits
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 5, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Friends Life posts 38 pct rise in pretax profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Friends Life Group Ltd

* Sustainable free surplus £373 million, up 15% (2013: £325 million) and marginally ahead of guidance

* Ifrs based operating profit before tax of £556 million, up 38% (2013: £402 million)

* Full year dividend of 31.15 pence per share subject to completion of proposed acquisition by aviva plc (2013: 21.14 pence per share)

* Continued strong performance in corporate benefits, positive net fund flows of £0.6 billion, taking assets under administration to £22.0 billion

* Recapture of £1.6 billion of assets backing annuities in november, resulting in a sfs benefit of circa £13 million per annum from 2015

* Efficient cost management, with operating expenses down a further 2% to £549 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.