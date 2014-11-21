FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Aviva agrees to possible 5.6 bln stg deal to buy Friends Life
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 21, 2014 / 6:05 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Aviva agrees to possible 5.6 bln stg deal to buy Friends Life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats story to additional clients with new story name, text unchanged)

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Insurer Aviva Plc said it had reached agreement on a possible deal to buy Friends Life Group Plc for 5.6 billion pounds ($8.8 billion) in stock.

Under the terms of the possible offer, Aviva would offer Friends Life shareholders 0.74 shares for each Friends Life share.

The deal indicates a value of about 398.9 pence per Friends Life share, a 15 percent premium to the stock’s Friday close.

Friends Life shareholders would also receive an amount in cash equal to any Friends Life final dividend for the 2014 financial year. (1 US dollar = 0.6388 British pound) (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.