RPT-Aviva agrees to possible 5.6 bln stg deal to buy Friends Life

(Repeats story to additional clients with new story name, text unchanged)

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Insurer Aviva Plc said it had reached agreement on a possible deal to buy Friends Life Group Plc for 5.6 billion pounds ($8.8 billion) in stock.

Under the terms of the possible offer, Aviva would offer Friends Life shareholders 0.74 shares for each Friends Life share.

The deal indicates a value of about 398.9 pence per Friends Life share, a 15 percent premium to the stock’s Friday close.

Friends Life shareholders would also receive an amount in cash equal to any Friends Life final dividend for the 2014 financial year. (1 US dollar = 0.6388 British pound) (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)