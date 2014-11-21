BRIEF-Aviva, Friends Life confirm in merger talks

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Friends Life Group Ltd :

* Statement re possible offer

* Boards of Aviva and Friends Life note recent press speculation and confirm that they have reached agreement on key financial terms of a possible all-share combination

* Board of Friends Life has indicated to Aviva that it is willing to recommend key financial terms of possible offer (as set out below) to Friends Life shareholders

* Aviva would acquire entire ordinary share capital of friends life on basis of an exchange ratio of 0.74 Aviva ordinary shares for each Friends Life ordinary share

* Friends Life shareholders would receive (whether by way of dividend or pursuant to possible offer) an amount in cash equal to any friends life final dividend payment for 2014 financial year

* Possible offer represents an indicative value of about 398.9 pence per Friends Life share representing an indicative premium of 15 percent

* Under terms of possible offer, Friends Life shareholders would own approximately 26 percent of enlarged group

* Transaction is also expected to lead to substantial increase in profits and assets under management at Aviva investors