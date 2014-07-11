FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Friends Life Group announces disposal, proposed share buyback
July 11, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Friends Life Group announces disposal, proposed share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Life insurer Friends Life Group Plc

* Disposal and proposed share buy-back

* Disposal of entire share capital of its wholly-owned subsidiaries Lombard International Assurance S.A. and Insurance Development Holdings AG

* Disposal of Lombard to Blackstone for an initial consideration of 317 million pounds ($539.4 million) subject to anti-trust and regulatory approvals.

* Total consideration of up to 356 million pounds based on an additional contingent element

* Intention to return 261 million pounds to shareholders via a share buy-back programme to commence upon completion,

* Completion expected to occur in second half of 2014

* Disposal further improves our cash coverage of dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Clare Hutchison)

