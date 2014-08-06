BRIEF-Friends Life increases share buyback to 317 mln stg

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Friends Life Group Plc :

* Regulatory approval has been received to increase share buyback programme announced on July 11 from 261 million stg to 317 million stg

* Buyback will be funded from 261 million stg upfront cash from sale of Lombard International Assurance S.A. and Insurance Development Holdings AG

* Buyback programme also to be funded with 56 million stg from existing surplus cash resources in company

* Buyback will commence on completion of sale of Lombard business, which is expected to occur in second half of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: