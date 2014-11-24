FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Friends Life suspends buyback programme until potential Aviva offer terms agreed
November 24, 2014

BRIEF-Friends Life suspends buyback programme until potential Aviva offer terms agreed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Friends Life Group Ltd

* To suspend previously announced buyback programme as of 21 November 2014 until agreement on other terms and conditions of any Aviva offer

* Accordingly buyback instructions that were issued to its corporate brokers, barclays bank plc and RBC europe limited, on 6 august 2014 have been terminated

* As at today’s date, 6,132,000 shares have been cancelled and remaining 2,925,000 shares will be cancelled in due course

* Should a combination with Aviva not be forthcoming, friends life would look to reinstate buyback programme at earliest available opportunity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

