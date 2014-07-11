FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Friends Life Group to sell stake in Lombard International Assurance, Insurance Development Holdings for 449 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 11, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Friends Life Group to sell stake in Lombard International Assurance, Insurance Development Holdings for 449 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Friends Life Group Ltd :

* Disposal and proposed share buy-back

* Disposal of entire share capital of its wholly-owned subsidiaries Lombard International Assurance S.A. and Insurance Development Holdings AG

* Disposal of Lombard to Blackstone for an initial consideration of 317 million pounds (399 million euros) subject to anti-trust and regulatory approvals

* Total consideration of up to 356 million pounds (449 million euros) based on an additional contingent element

* Intention to return 261 million pounds (329 million euros) to shareholders via a share buy-back programme to commence upon completion

* Completion expected to occur in second half of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.