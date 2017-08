July 5 (Reuters) - Friends Provident International, part of the Aviva group, named John Elkovich managing director in its Hong Kong office, effective Aug. 1.

Elkovich, who was most recently with ANZ Global Wealth and Private Bank Asia, will report to Chief Executive Adrian Emery. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)