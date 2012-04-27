Rabo unit Friesland Bank reports 2011 loss of 350 mln euros

AMSTERDAM, April 27 (Reuters) - Dutch privately owned Friesland Bank [FRIBK.UL, which was rescued when Rabobank bought it earlier this month, on Friday reported a net loss of 350 million euros ($463 million) in 2011 due to writedowns on several assets.

Friesland Bank said in a statement it wrote down its 23 percent stake in Dutch private bank Van Lanschot by 138 million euros, and wrote down its credit portfolio by 130 million euros.

The bank said its losses more than halved its solvency ratio but thanks to the takeover by Rabobank and a transfer of 200 million euros, its capital position has been restored to “an acceptable level”. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)