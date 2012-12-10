FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch FrieslandCampina to cut 15 pct of German workforce
December 10, 2012

Dutch FrieslandCampina to cut 15 pct of German workforce

AMSTERDAM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Dutch dairy producer FrieslandCampina said on Monday it will slash 15 percent of its workforce in Germany to improve its competitiveness at a time when dairy farmers and producers face a squeeze on profits.

The company said it would cut 230 out of 1,500 staff in Germany, eliminating jobs in Cologne, Gütersloh and Heilbronn, but does not plan to close any dairies or processing plants.

About 1,000 dairy farmers in Germany supply fresh milk to FrieslandCampina, which has a total of 19,000 employees in 26 countries. The majority of its suppliers - roughly 14,400 farmers - are in the Netherlands and provide milk for the Dutch cooperative. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by David Cowell)

