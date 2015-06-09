FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Frigoglass says CFO to take charge after CEO resigns
June 9, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Greece's Frigoglass says CFO to take charge after CEO resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 9 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer of Greek refrigerator maker Frigoglass will take over as the new chief executive of the company after Torsten Tuerling resigned for personal reasons, Frigoglass said in a statement on Tuesday.

Tuerling informed the board of directors his resignation would take effect at the end of August. Tuerling joined Frigoglass in May 2012, and under his leadership the company sealed a $225 million deal to sell its glass operations.

Nikos Mamoulis will take over his post in September. He joined Frigoglass in October 2013 and has worked for 25 years in several European industries, including Coca-Cola HBC, the world’s second-biggest bottler of Coke products, and French cement maker Lafarge.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Matthias Williams

