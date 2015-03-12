FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Frigoglass posts lower fourth-quarter loss
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 12, 2015

Greece's Frigoglass posts lower fourth-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 12 (Reuters) - Greek refrigerator maker Frigoglass reported a smaller loss in the fourth quarter compared to the same period a year earlier on Thursday, helped by cost savings and lower input costs.

The company, which sells coolers to beverage companies including to Coca-Cola HBC and to brewers in Europe, said its fourth-quarter net loss shrank to 6.2 million euros ($6.5 million) from 32.4 million euros in the same period in 2013.

Sales rose 0.5 percent to 127.5 million euros.

1 US dollar = 0.9490 euro Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
