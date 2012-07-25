FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Slim's Frisco posts 2nd-quarter net profit
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 10:09 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Slim's Frisco posts 2nd-quarter net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects quarter in first paragraph)

MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s mining company Minera Frisco said on Wednesday net profit in the second quarter jumped from a previous loss, boosted by foreign exchange bets and a lower loss from metals hedges.

Earnings rose to 299 million pesos ($22 million) in the second quarter of 2012, up from a 325 million peso loss in the same period last year, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

Minera Frisco said revenues in the quarter were 2.29 billion pesos. ($1=13.3396 pesos) (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.