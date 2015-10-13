FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France agrees potential deals worth 10 bln euros with Saudi Arabia
October 13, 2015

France agrees potential deals worth 10 bln euros with Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - France said on Tuesday it had agreed potential deals worth 10 billion euros ($11 billion) with Saudi Arabia, including for patrol boats, although few contracts appeared to have been finalised.

“10 billion euros of contracts,” Prime Minister Manuel Valls, who was concluding a four-day trip to the Middle East, said on his Twitter feed.

However, a statement from his office suggested most of the agreements had yet to be sealed. Among the potential deals, his office said the Kingdom would order 30 patrol boats by year-end, and had entered exclusive negotiations to buy satellite and telecommunications equipment worth “billions of euros.” ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; writing by John Irish; editing by Michel Rose)

