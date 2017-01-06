FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Frontier Airlines hires banks to plan IPO - New York Times
#Funds News
January 6, 2017 / 2:43 AM / 8 months ago

Frontier Airlines hires banks to plan IPO - New York Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines is preparing for an initial public offering and has hired banks to plan the debut, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Frontier Airlines has hired Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Evercore to manage the debut, the newspaper reported. nyti.ms/2jgXFCT

The Denver-based airline is aiming to raise about $500 million, valuing the company at about $2 billion, NYT said, citing sources.

Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

