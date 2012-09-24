CORRECTED-New Issue-Frontier Communications adds $250 mln notes

(Corrects issue amount in table, and removes 144a private placement reference.) Sept 24 (Reuters) - Frontier Communications Corp on Monday added $250 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Suisse and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP AMT $250 MLN COUPON 7.125 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 104.25 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 6.551 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/01/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 488 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS (Editing by James Dalgleish)