CORRECTED-New Issue-Frontier Communications adds $250 mln notes
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 6:40 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-New Issue-Frontier Communications adds $250 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects issue amount in table, and removes 144a private
placement reference.)
    Sept 24 (Reuters) - Frontier Communications Corp on
Monday added $250 million of senior notes to an existing issue,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Credit Suisse and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 7.125 PCT   MATURITY    01/15/2023
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 104.25   FIRST PAY   01/15/2013
MOODY'S Ba2     YIELD 6.551 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/01/2012   
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD 488 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

 (Editing by James Dalgleish)

