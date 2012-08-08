FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Frontier Communications sells $600 mln in notes
#Market News
August 8, 2012

New Issue-Frontier Communications sells $600 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Frontier Communications Corp on
Wednesday sold $600 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $500 million.
    Credit Suisse and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP

AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 7.125 PCT   MATURITY    01/15/2023 
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   01/15/2013
MOODY'S Ba2     YIELD 7.125 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/15/2012
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD 549 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

