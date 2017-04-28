Frontline says Marshall Islands court sets date for case against DHT

OSLO, April 28 (Reuters) - Oil tanker firm Frontline said on Friday the high court in the Marshall Islands has agreed to hear on May 17 its complaint against takeover target DHT, which is incorporated in the remote Pacific republic, over a rival deal with BW Offshore.

Frontline, controlled by Norwegian billionaire Fredriksen and owner of a 14.5 percent stake in DHT, has over the past year tried to acquire all of DHT's shares and is opposing what it called "unfair transaction documents" in a defensive deal struck by DHT to give BW Group a 45 percent stake in DHT.

