7 months ago
Tanker firm DHT says net asset value above Frontline's bid
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 2:45 PM / 7 months ago

Tanker firm DHT says net asset value above Frontline's bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Tanker firm DHT Holdings estimated its net asset value at $5.7 per share on Tuesday, above a non-binding all-share offer made by competitor Frontline , which is currently worth about $5 per share.

Frontline, controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, made an unsolicited offer for its rival during the weekend to acquire all outstanding shares in U.S. listed DHT.

On Tuesday's DHT's management generally refrained from making further comments on the Frontline bid during an earnings call.

During the call, DHT's co-CEOs Trygve Munthe and Sveinung Moxnes Harfjeld said they expected a "choppy" market for crude oil tankers in 2017 but added the firm has a very good downside protection in that the company has low cash break-even rates. (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche)

