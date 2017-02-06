(Adds detail, background)

OSLO Feb 6 Tanker firm DHT Holdings unanimously rejected late on Sunday the proposed deal by rival Frontline, controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen.

Last week Frontline made a non-binding offer to acquire all DHT's outstanding shares to create the largest private tanker firm in the world. {nFWN1FK06Q]

The "Frontline proposal is wholly inadequate and not in the best interests of DHT or its shareholders," DHT Chairman Erik Lind said in a statement.

"We believe that Frontline's proposal substantially undervalues our company and represents an opportunistic attempt to acquire DHT at a low point in the cycle."

Frontline, itself valued at $1.1 billion, proposed an all-share deal valuing the equity in DHT at around $475 million. DHT also has interest bearing debt of some $685 million. Frontline already owns 16 percent of DHT's shares.

"The Frontline proposal would not properly value DHT's contribution to a combined company and would result in unacceptable dilution to DHT's shareholders," said Lind.

"The execution of DHT's strategic plan will continue to drive significant and sustainable value for DHT shareholders." (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)