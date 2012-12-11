FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Frontline to terminate two charters with Ship Finance
December 11, 2012

RPT-Frontline to terminate two charters with Ship Finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Frontline Ltd, the world’s largest independent oil tanker operator, was to receive a net $11 million after terminating charters on two ore-bulk-oil carriers, the company said on Tuesday.

The company said it will receive a compensation payment of $34.5 million due to an early termination of charter contracts on the two vessels, while it will have to pay $23.5 million to Ship Finance International, the owner of the ships.

Frontline was renting the ships from Ship Finance to charter them out to other clients.

