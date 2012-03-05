Frontline sells Suezmax tanker; to book loss on deal

OSLO, March 5 (Reuters) - Leading oil tanker operator Frontline has agreed to sell its 19-year-old double-hull tanker Front Alfa in a transaction that will remove the vessel from the market and result in a $1.5 million loss, the company said on Monday.

The vessel is in the Suezmax class, the largest type that can traverse the Suez Canal. Delivery to the buyer is expected to take place in late March, the Oslo-listed company said.

“All debt pertaining to the vessel, approximately $13 million, was prepaid in December 2011 and the company expects to record a loss of $1.5 million in relation to the transaction,” Frontline said.