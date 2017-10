OSLO, May 29 (Reuters) - Tanker firm Frontline 2012, an unlisted entity controlled by Norwegian-born tycoon John Fredriksen, raised $210 million in a private placement to fund a total of 16 firm newbuilding contracts and eight fixed price optional contracts, it said on Tuesday.

Frontline bought 3.546 million shares for $13 million in the placement, giving it a 7.9 percent stake in the firm, the company added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)