FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shipping tycoon Fredriksen joins rival to set up new capesize firm
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2014 / 10:50 AM / 3 years ago

Shipping tycoon Fredriksen joins rival to set up new capesize firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 24 (Reuters) - Shipping tycoon John Fredriksen is joining one of its shipping firms with rival Knighsbridge Tankers Ltd to create the largest U.S. listed Capesize firm, which will compete with Fredriksen’s own dry bulk company Golden Ocean.

Fredriksen’s Frontline 2012 and Knightsbridge Tankers will together own a fleet of 39 modern vessels, the firms said on Thursday.

“(This) is in line with our strategic plan of creating pure plays in different shipping segments through consolidation, divestments and spin offs,” Fredriksen said in a statement. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord and Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.