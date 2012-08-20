FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fredriksen firm buys 2 new gas carriers for $127 mln
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 20, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

Fredriksen firm buys 2 new gas carriers for $127 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Frontline 2012, the unlisted investment vehicle of Norwegian-born shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, has ordered two newly built 83,000 cubic metre gas carriers for $127 million, the company said on Monday.

In addition, it has secured four fixed-price optional contracts for similar vessels at a total contractual value of $254 million.

“Frontline 2012 is currently in discussions regarding a further increase of the newbuilding programme and will continue to pursue its target to within three years create the global leading commodity shipping company based on modern, high quality, environmental friendly and fuel efficient tonnage,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.