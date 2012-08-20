Fredriksen firm buys 2 new gas carriers for $127 mln

OSLO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Frontline 2012, the unlisted investment vehicle of Norwegian-born shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, has ordered two newly built 83,000 cubic metre gas carriers for $127 million, the company said on Monday.

In addition, it has secured four fixed-price optional contracts for similar vessels at a total contractual value of $254 million.

“Frontline 2012 is currently in discussions regarding a further increase of the newbuilding programme and will continue to pursue its target to within three years create the global leading commodity shipping company based on modern, high quality, environmental friendly and fuel efficient tonnage,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)