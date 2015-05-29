FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Frontline Q1 beats forecasts, strikes new deal with Ship Finance
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2015 / 7:03 AM / 2 years ago

Frontline Q1 beats forecasts, strikes new deal with Ship Finance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, May 29 (Reuters) - Crude oil tanker firm Frontline posted first-quarter operating profit above expectations on Friday and said it had adjusted its charter deal with Ship Finance to strengthen its balance sheet.

Oslo-listed Frontline’s operating profit jumped to $39.5 million in the quarter from $5.6 million a year earlier, beating expectations for $36 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. .

Frontline, the tanker arm of shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, said it had entered into a new agreement with Ship Finance, also controlled by Fredriksen, giving the U.S. company a 27.7 percent stake in Frontline.

The new agreement will also reduce long-term base rates and gives an increased profit split to Ship Finance.

“This agreement significantly strengthens Frontline’s balance sheet and reduces the financial risk. The Board and management can now shift the focus from balance sheet restructuring to business development and growth,” the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.