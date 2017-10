OSLO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Oil tanker operator Frontline said on Thursday it expected to book a loss of $4.7 million for terminating a charter contract for the Suezmax tanker Front Pride.

It said it would pay a compensation of around $2.1 million for the early termination to Ship Finance International.