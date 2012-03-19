FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Frutarom raises stake in Etol to 98 pct
March 19, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 6 years ago

Israel's Frutarom raises stake in Etol to 98 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 19 (Reuters) - Israeli food flavourings and specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Monday it had bought another 34.2 percent of Slovenian rival Etol to bring its stake to 97.6 percent.

It had bought 63.4 percent of Etol earlier in the year for 22.3 million euros. In all, it paid 34.6 million euros for Etol.

Frutarom, which paid 141 euros a share, said it would delist Etol’s shares from the Slovenian Stock Exchange in the next few weeks and acquire the balance of Etol shares from the remaining shareholders.

Etol, Frutarom’s eighth acquisition since the start of 2011, sells its natural flavor products for the food and beverage industry in central and eastern Europe and in emerging markets. Frutarom intends to expand Etol’s activities in the area of plant bases for beverages.

“Frutarom considers this an important and strategic acquisition, which significantly expands Frutarom’s operations in Central and Eastern Europe and strengthens its presence and market share in these fast growing markets,” said Ori Yehudai, Frutarom’s president and chief executive. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Erica Billingham)

