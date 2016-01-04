FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Frutarom invests in algae startup for food, cosmetic products
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 4, 2016 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

Frutarom invests in algae startup for food, cosmetic products

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Jan 4 (Reuters) - One of the world’s largest flavoring and specialty natural ingredient companies is investing in algae to enhance its food and cosmetic products.

Frutarom Industries said on Monday it bought half of a biotech startup called Algalo, which is based on a kibbutz, or communal farm, in northern Israel, that developed a way to efficiently cultivate, harvest and process a variety of algae.

The algae yield strong antioxidants, lipids and proteins that can help cardiovascular and immune systems, as well as bone structure, Israel-based Frutarom said.

Algalo says its low-cost photobioreactor, which uses light to cultivate algae, can grow almost all species of microalgae in high productivity.

Frutarom will invest 10 million shekels ($2.56 million) for 50 percent of Algalo shares and to build a modern biotechnology facility for algae harvesting.

The size of the algae-based ingredient market is estimated to be hundreds of millions of dollars and has grown at double-digit rates in recent years, Frutarom Chief Executive Ori Yehudai said.

“We foresee the rapid growth in this market continuing in coming years in light of consumer trends towards healthier and more natural products,” he said. ($1 = 3.9023 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.