Frutarom Q1 sales, profit up on acquisitions

JERUSALEM, May 20 (Reuters) - Israeli flavor and fine ingredients developer Frutarom Industries reported on Wednesday a jump in quarterly sales and profit, boosted by acquisitions that helped it expand in emerging markets.

First quarter sales reached $194.2 million, up 3.0 percent from a year earlier or 7.8 percent excluding currency effects. Net profit rose 17.1 percent to a record first quarter high of $21.4 million, the company said.

Chief executive Ori Yehudai credited the integration of six acquisitions carried out in 2013-2014, the expansion of activity in emerging markets and the deepening of activity in the United States for accelerating growth.

The company bought another six companies since the start of the year, including Sonarome in India and BSA in Canada.

Frutarom has set a goal of reaching at least $1.5 billion in annual sales by 2020. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)