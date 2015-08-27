FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Frutarom Q2 profit up, sales growth held back by stronger dollar
August 27, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

Frutarom Q2 profit up, sales growth held back by stronger dollar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Israeli flavour and fine ingredients maker Frutarom Industries reported higher quarterly profit, boosted by higher sales that were tempered by currency effects.

Frutarom said on Thursday it earned $25.8 million in the second quarter, up from $25.1 million a year earlier.

Buoyed by a number of acquisitions, sales grew 3.4 percent to a record $218.5 million in the April-June period.

It said sales and profit were affected by a significant strengthening of the dollar against most other currencies. Some 70 percent of Frutarom’s sales are in currencies other than the dollar and the currency effect on Frutarom’s sales was 14.4 percent in the second quarter.

Since the beginning of 2015 Frutarom bought nine companies, including five in the second quarter with sales of $97 million.

“Those acquisitions, combined with the organic growth, contribute to the expansion of our activities, while balancing our geographic spread between growing emerging markets and developed markets, with emphasis on western Europe and the United States,” said Ori Yehudai, Frutarom’s chief executive.

He noted that the contribution to sales and profit from its latest acquisitions would start showing in the third quarter.

Frutarom aims for annual sales of at least $1.5 billion by 2020. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

