Frutarom Q3 profit up 42 pct on acquisitions, emerging markets
#Earnings Season
November 19, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Frutarom Q3 profit up 42 pct on acquisitions, emerging markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Israeli flavourings and specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries reported a 42 percent rise in quarterly profit due to acquisitions and an expansion into emerging markets.

Frutarom said on Wednesday it earned a record $24.2 million in the third quarter, up from $17 million a year earlier. Sales grew 31 percent to a record $210.8 million.

The company bought five companies in 2013 and 2014. Emerging markets accounted for 44 percent of sales in the first nine months of 2014, up from 25 percent in 2010.

Ori Yehudai, Frutarom’s chief executive, said emerging markets will reach close to 50 percent of Frutarom’s sales in the coming year.

Acquisitions, expansion in the United States and emerging markets and the building of a global purchasing platform will lead to a record year for the company in 2014 and “will allow it to continue its profitable surge of growth in the coming years, even beyond the target of $1 billion in sales,” he said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

