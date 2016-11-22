FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Frutarom Q3 profit rises, sales at record
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 22, 2016 / 9:20 AM / 9 months ago

Frutarom Q3 profit rises, sales at record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 22 (Reuters) -

* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients maker Frutarom Industries reported on Tuesday a 13.8 percent rise in adjusted third-quarter net profit to $35.1 million.

* Sales in the quarter grew 28 percent to a record $300.1 million, boosted by 11 acquisitions in 2015. It has bought another 8 companies in 2016 for $245 million

* Frutarom said it was advancing towards achieving a sales target of at least $2 billion by 2020, with an EBITDA margin from core activity of more than 22 percent.

* Integration of research and development, sales and marketing, operations and other segments are expected to bring operational savings of $20-$22 million. It said there should be a further improvement in profit and margins from building up its global purchasing platform.

* "The rapid and profitable organic growth and the strategic acquisitions we have made ... support our continuing journey of profitable growth in the years to come" said CEO Ori Yehudai. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.