Carrefour's property arm Carmila launches capital increase
PARIS, June 25 Carmila, the property unit of Europe's largest retailer Carrefour, announced on Sunday a capital increase of 557 million euros ($623.5 million) to fund its future expansion.
JERUSALEM, June 25 (Reuters) -
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
* Frutarom said the purchase was aimed at continuing to penetrate growing Latin American markets and fortifying its presence in Brazil.
* It noted that SDFLC's activities are largely synergetic with Frutarom's taste solutions activity
* SDFLC, a top Brazilian producer of taste solutions in the field of ice cream and desserts, had sales of about $22 million in the 12 months ending May 2017. Sales grew an average 17 percent a year for the past five years, Frutarom said.
* The company has about 90 employees and is in the process of building a new complex that will house a research and development lab and production platform that will allow for doubling its production without any additional workforce.
* Construction of the new $6 million site will be completed in 2018.
* This is Frutarom's third acquisition in Brazil since 2012 and its fourth acquisition this year.
* "We are working on seeking out and executing additional acquisitions of companies and activities ... with special focus on high-growth markets and natural products in the field of taste and health, and we have a strong pipeline of potential strategic acquisitions," CEO Ori Yehudai said.
* Frutarom's Tel Aviv-listed shares were up 1 percent at midday.
* ($1 = 3.3422 reais) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)
MOSUL, Iraq People in the Iraqi city of Mosul celebrated their first Muslim Eid holiday without Islamic State in years on Sunday after the militants were ejected from much of the city, and hoped the battle to recapture the remaining area would soon be over.