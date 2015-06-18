FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Frutarom continues expansion, buys Australia's Taura for $70 mln
June 18, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

Frutarom continues expansion, buys Australia's Taura for $70 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, June 18 (Reuters) - Israeli flavour and fine ingredients producer Frutarom Industries continued its shopping spree on Thursday with the purchase of Australia’s Taura Natural Ingredients Holding for $70 million in cash.

Taura, which makes concentrated and texturised fruit ingredients, had sales of $40 million in the 12 months ending March 31. Its customer base includes top global and national food and beverage makers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific region and Europe.

Frutarom said the acquisition, the company’s seventh this year, would help it penetrate Asia-Pacific markets -- particularly Australia and New Zealand.

“The acquisition will also help strengthen Frutarom’s purchasing platform and abilities in natural raw materials, particularly fruit, in source countries,” said Frutarom Chief Executive Ori Yehudai.

The company has bought six other companies since the start of the year, including Sonarome in India and BSA in Canada, and has set a goal of reaching at least $1.5 billion in annual sales by 2020.

Its first-quarter sales reached $194.2 million, up 3.0 percent from a year earlier or 7.8 percent excluding currency effects. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
