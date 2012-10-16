Israel's Frutarom to invest $29 mln in new plant

TEL AVIV, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Frutarom Industries, a maker of food flavourings and specialty ingredients, will invest 110 million shekels ($29 million) in a new plant in Israel to produce natural products for the flavours and health markets.

The new plant will help Israel-based Frutarom expand its research and development, production and sales in the rapidly growing market for natural products, the company said on Tuesday.

The plant was approved under the country’s law for the encouragement of capital investment and will receive a government subsidy and tax benefits.

Since the beginning of 2011, Frutarom - which focuses on natural taste and health products for mid-sized firms and private labels - has bought eight companies, allowing it to expand its range of flavours and grow despite a tough global economy and currency fluctuations.