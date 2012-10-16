FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Frutarom to invest $29 mln in new plant
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 16, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Israel's Frutarom to invest $29 mln in new plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Frutarom Industries, a maker of food flavourings and specialty ingredients, will invest 110 million shekels ($29 million) in a new plant in Israel to produce natural products for the flavours and health markets.

The new plant will help Israel-based Frutarom expand its research and development, production and sales in the rapidly growing market for natural products, the company said on Tuesday.

The plant was approved under the country’s law for the encouragement of capital investment and will receive a government subsidy and tax benefits.

Since the beginning of 2011, Frutarom - which focuses on natural taste and health products for mid-sized firms and private labels - has bought eight companies, allowing it to expand its range of flavours and grow despite a tough global economy and currency fluctuations.

$1 = 3.81 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.