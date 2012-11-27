Israel's Frutarom profit jumps on acquisitions, emerging markets

* Q3 net profit $14.4 mln vs $8.7 mln

* Revenue up 16.2 pct to $157.1 mln

TEL AVIV, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Israeli flavourings and specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries posted record quarterly net profit and an increase in sales, boosted by acquisitions and an expansion into fast-growing emerging markets.

Frutarom, the world’s seventh largest flavours and fine ingredients supplier, reported on Tuesday quarterly net profit of $14.4 million, up from $8.7 million a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter rose 16.2 percent to $157.1 million.

Frutarom has made eight acquisitions since 2011.

“As integration progresses and the many synergies achieved from the acquisitions are realised, their contribution to profits will increase, the greater part of which will come to fruition in 2013,” Frutarom said in a statement.

Frutarom said it is also progressing with plans to integrate a number of production sites and move other activities to countries where operating costs are lower. It expects the contribution of these activities will be seen starting in the second half of 2013.

A reduction in the company’s level of debt as well as strong cash flow will enable Frutarom to continue to pursue its rapid growth strategy, President and Chief Executive Ori Yehudai said.

“Over the first nine months of the year we achieved 70 percent growth in the emerging markets of China, southeast Asia, Central and South America, central and eastern Europe and Africa, which currently constitute 35 percent of our sales compared to 25 percent of sales only two years ago,” he said.

“At the same time, rapid growth in our flavour sector continues in North America, the largest flavour market in the world, where we grew this year by 60 percent.” (Reporting by Tova Cohen)