Israel's Frutarom Q3 profit rises on emerging markets growth

JERUSALEM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Israeli flavourings and specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit due to acquisitions and an expansion into developing markets.

Frutarom said on Wednesday it earned $17.0 million in the third quarter, up from $14.4 million a year earlier. Sales grew 2.5 percent to a record $161 million led by a nearly 5 percent gain in flavour sales - its most lucrative business.

The company has bought 11 companies since 2011, including three in 2013 in South Africa, Russia and Guatemala. Developing markets accounted for 36 percent of sales in 2012, from 27 percent in 2010, and Frutarom said the last three acquisitions will “accelerate the rise in market shares in these growing markets”.

The consolidation and streamlining of production sites and the relocation of other activities to countries with lower operating costs are expected to generate savings of $10 million annually.

“Frutarom anticipates further improvement in profit and margins as a result of its actions to streamline operations, reduce costs, reinforce its global purchase infrastructure and the successful merger of the acquisitions made in 2011 and 2012,” it said. “The last three acquisitions in 2013 will also boost profit.”

Ori Yehudai, Frutarom’s chief executive, said that in addition to reinforcing its presence in Asia, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Africa, the company was also “enjoying growth and increasing our foothold in the U.S. market ... with a view to additional strategic acquisitions.”

“Our capital structure and net debt, which is $165 million, supported by strong cash flows, will allow us to successfully implement our rapid and profitable growth strategy,” he said.