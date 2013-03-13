Frutarom to invest further in emerging markets as Q4 profit up

JERUSALEM, March 13 (Reuters) - Israeli flavourings and specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries reported record quarterly results, with profit rising 33 percent on sales growth from acquisitions.

Frutarom said on Wednesday fourth-quarter net profit rose to $10.5 million from $7.9 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.1 percent to $144.9 million.

The company has made eight acquisitions since 2011, which contributed $115.5 million to 2012 revenue of $618 million.

The company will pay a dividend of 14 million shekels or 0.24 shekel per share, up 20 percent from the year before.

“Frutarom intends to continue to accelerate growth in both developed and emerging markets,” Frutarom Chief Executive Ori Yehudai said.

The company will continue to invest in Asia, Central and South America, Central and Eastern Europe and Africa after its market share in emerging markets grew to 36 percent in 2012 from 27 percent in 2010. Its share in Western European markets slipped to 42 percent from 51 percent in the same period, he said.

The rapid growth, stability in raw material prices, improvement in cost structure and integration of recent acquisitions will help improve future margins, Yehudai said.