Israel's Frutarom Q1 profit up on acquisitions
May 23, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Israel's Frutarom Q1 profit up on acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 23 (Reuters) - Israeli flavourings and specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries reported record quarterly results with net profit up 3.8 percent on growth from acquisitions.

Frutarom said on Thursday first-quarter net profit increased to $14 million from $13.5 million a year earlier. Revenue edged up 0.6 percent to $152.2 million.

The company has made eight acquisitions since 2011.

“Frutarom’s equity structure and net debt level, supported by the cash flow it attains, will allow us to continue to realise our rapid profitable growth strategy through further strategic acquisitions,” Frutarom Chief Executive Ori Yehudai said.

Frutarom said it will continue to expand in emerging markets in China and South East Asia, Central and South America, Eastern Europe and Africa.

The growth trend in emerging markets continued in the first quarter and is expected to continue throughout 2013 and 2014.

The integration of acquisitions, including continued integration of production sites and transfer of activities to countries where operational costs are lower, is expected to secure annual savings of $10 million, starting in the first half of 2013 and mainly in 2014.

$1 = 3.70 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen

