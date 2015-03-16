FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Frutarom Q4 profit up, sees $1.5 bln in sales by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 16 (Reuters) - Israeli flavorings and specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries reported on Monday a jump in sales and profit for the fourth quarter and set a target of exceeding $1.5 billion in sales by 2020.

Frutarom said it had record quarterly sales of $202.2 million, up from $191.8 million a year earlier, despite the negative effect of the strengthening dollar. Net profit rose 31.6 percent to $19.7 million.

Frutarom has seen high growth in the United States and in emerging markets, boosted by six acquisitions made in 2013 and 2014. Emerging markets make up 48 percent of the company’s sales.

Chief executive Ori Yehudai said that with a strong acquisitions pipeline, an improved product mix and the building of a global purchasing platform, the company expects over $1.5 billion in sales by 2020.

Frutarom, he said, will continue “executing additional strategic acquisitions in its core business areas and main target markets.” (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
