January 18, 2013 / 12:56 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-FSA approached by BBA to discuss time limit for Payment Protection Insurance complaints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Financial Services Authority: * FSA - approached by BBA to discuss the potential for introducing a time limit for payment protection insurance (PPI) complaints * FSA - key consideration will be the potential to get compensation to more

consumers, more quickly. * FSA- continue to hold discussions with BBA as well as actively seeking the

opinions of consumer groups and other stakeholders * FSA - board would need to be convinced that any proposals would be in the

interests of consumers * FSA-no changes to existing FSA, future Financial Conduct Authority rules

would take place without full public consultation

