FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK FSA's Wheatley says no deadline for commodities review
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2012 / 9:29 AM / 5 years ago

UK FSA's Wheatley says no deadline for commodities review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Any reform of how benchmarks for oil, gold and other commodity prices are set would be handled at the global level, Britain’s Financial Services Authority said on Friday.

FSA managing director Martin Wheatley has been tasked by the UK government to reform the interest rate Libor after Barclays was fined for rigging it.

He published his initial findings on Friday which included a suggestion that other price benchmarks in commodities and elsewhere may also need tighter supervision.

Wheatley said many such benchmarks were not subject to UK supervision and expected global regulatory bodies, such as IOSCO and the Financial Stability Board to come up with general principles for reform, if needed.

“There is no specific timeline for those other areas,” Wheatley told a Bloomberg News event.

“It’s something we should turn our minds to but not within the deadlines of this (Libor) review,” Wheatley added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.