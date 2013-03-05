FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FSA to crack down on use of investor cash for CEO access -FT
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2013 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

FSA to crack down on use of investor cash for CEO access -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Services Authority is set to go after asset managers using investors’ money to pay for access to chief executives, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The FSA’s head of asset management, Ed Harley, raised the possibility that asset managers found to be in breach of its rules would have to pay multimillion-pound fines, the Financial Times said on its website.

Harley said an analysis by the FSA of the use of client commissions by 15 asset managers revealed large payments that were hard to justify, with the bulk of them going towards corporate access, the financial daily said.

Harley said the rules were clear that client commissions could only be used for trade execution and research, the FT reported.

Harley’s comments follow a Financial Times report on Sunday that said investment banks are charging asset managers up to $20,000 an hour to meet the CEOs of their corporate clients.

An FSA spokesman said he could not immediately add to Harley’s comments to the FT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.