UK's FSA appoints McDermott top crime prosecutor

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tracey McDermott has been appointed director of enforcement and financial crime by Britain’s Financial Services Authority (FSA) after a 16-month stint as acting head that helped cement her reputation as a no-nonsense prosecutor.

McDermott’s immediate appointment comes after a string of high-profile departures at the regulator, which will next year be scrapped and replaced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

”This is a particularly exciting time to be part of the leadership of the FSA as we look towards the new regulatory landscape and I look forward to working with colleagues to help to shape the future direction of the FCA,’ she said in a statement on Thursday.