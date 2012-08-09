FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's FSA appoints McDermott top crime prosecutor
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

UK's FSA appoints McDermott top crime prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tracey McDermott has been appointed director of enforcement and financial crime by Britain’s Financial Services Authority (FSA) after a 16-month stint as acting head that helped cement her reputation as a no-nonsense prosecutor.

McDermott’s immediate appointment comes after a string of high-profile departures at the regulator, which will next year be scrapped and replaced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

”This is a particularly exciting time to be part of the leadership of the FSA as we look towards the new regulatory landscape and I look forward to working with colleagues to help to shape the future direction of the FCA,’ she said in a statement on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.