UK regulator decision to fine former UBS advisers upheld
May 21, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

UK regulator decision to fine former UBS advisers upheld

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator the Financial Services Authority said its decision to fine and ban two former UBS advisers has been upheld by a higher tribunal.

The tribunal has directed the FSA to fine Sachin Karpe 1.25 million pounds ($2 million) and Laila Karan 75,000 pounds and ban them both from performing any role in regulated financial services.

The regulators found that Karpe - who was Desk Head of the Asia II Desk at UBS international wealth management business in London between January 2006 and January 2008 - carried out substantial unauthorised trading, predominantly in FX instruments.

Karan - who reported directly to Karpe and worked as a Client Advisor on the Asia II Desk, between February 2007 and January 2008 - did not instigate the unauthorised trading, but was aware of it, the FSA said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
